Proposed 2022-2023 Argyle Central School budget

At a glance: Argyle Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.
- 2020-2021 budget: $13.201 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $13.513 million
- Spending increase: $311,670, 2.36%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $4.90 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $4.95 million
- Tax levy increase: 1% (at cap)
- Summary: The spending increase is due to rising fuel costs for transportation and heating. Also on the ballot is a proposition of $65,320 for the Argyle Free Library. The district will maintain all of its school programs.
- School board: Incumbent Travis Dessaint and challenger Tina Alberico are vying for one 5-year seat.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the school's atrium