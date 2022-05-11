 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposed 2022-2023 Argyle Central School budget

Argyle Central School District

At a glance: Argyle Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.

  • 2020-2021 budget: $13.201 million
  • 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $13.513 million
  • Spending increase: $311,670, 2.36%
  • 2021-2022 tax levy: $4.90 million
  • 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $4.95 million
  • Tax levy increase: 1% (at cap)
  • Summary: The spending increase is due to rising fuel costs for transportation and heating. Also on the ballot is a proposition of $65,320 for the Argyle Free Library. The district will maintain all of its school programs. 
  • School board: Incumbent Travis Dessaint and challenger Tina Alberico are vying for one 5-year seat.
  • Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the school's atrium
