Proposed 2022-2023 Abraham Wing School budget

At a glance: Abraham Wing School's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-2022 budget: $5.353 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $5.497 million
- Spending increase: $144,120, 2.69%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $3.052 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $3.139 million
- Tax levy increase: $86,684, 2.69% (cap is 2.84%)
- Summary: The proposed budget will maintain all programs and services, while adding a summer school program and a full-time psychologist position.
- School board: Incumbent Jack Diamond is running unopposed for one, three-year seat
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Abraham Wing School