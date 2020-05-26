You are the owner of this article.
Proposed $13.4 million Hartford school budget retains all programs, services
HARTFORD — Hartford Central School is proposing a $13.4 million budget that preserves all programs and services.

The spending plan is about a 5.5% increase from the existing budget. Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook said the large increase is because the district is making a debt payment for the district’s recently completed $3.9 million capital project. Hartford receives state aid on the project, so it is essentially a wash.

The tax levy would increase by 1.74% up to the district’s cap of about $3.67 million.

Property taxes fund 27% of the budget. State aid picks up 62%. Hartford is set to receive $8.25 million in aid, which is an increase of $286,000.

Cook said school districts are facing a lot of unknowns including whether the state will have to reduce aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We built the budget based on the enacted state budget, but are fearful that reductions will be required due to reductions in revenue,” he said in an email.

The district, which has about 410 students, is also using $750,000 from its surplus. Cook said this is a decrease of about $30,000 from how much Hartford used during the school year.

Voting will take place only by mail-in ballots, which are due June 9. Residents also will be asked to approve purchasing one 66-passenger bus and one van at a cost not to exceed $150,000.

Board member Adam Fish is running unopposed for re-election to another five-year term.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Hartford Central School District budget

  • 2019-2020 budget: $12.701 million
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $13.405 million
  • Spending increase: $704,000, 5.5%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $3.605 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $3.668 million
  • Tax levy increase: $63,000, 1.74% (at cap)
  • Ballot proposition: Purchase one 66-passenger bus and one van at a cost not to exceed $150,000
  • School board: Adam Fish is running unopposed for re-election to another five-year term.
  • Vote: By mail-in ballot only, due June 9
