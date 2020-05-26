Proposed $13.4 million Hartford school budget retains all programs, services

HARTFORD — Hartford Central School is proposing a $13.4 million budget that preserves all programs and services.
The spending plan is about a 5.5% increase from the existing budget. Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook said the large increase is because the district is making a debt payment for the district’s recently completed $3.9 million capital project. Hartford receives state aid on the project, so it is essentially a wash.
The tax levy would increase by 1.74% up to the district’s cap of about $3.67 million.
Property taxes fund 27% of the budget. State aid picks up 62%. Hartford is set to receive $8.25 million in aid, which is an increase of $286,000.
Cook said school districts are facing a lot of unknowns including whether the state will have to reduce aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We built the budget based on the enacted state budget, but are fearful that reductions will be required due to reductions in revenue,” he said in an email.
The district, which has about 410 students, is also using $750,000 from its surplus. Cook said this is a decrease of about $30,000 from how much Hartford used during the school year.
Voting will take place only by mail-in ballots, which are due June 9. Residents also will be asked to approve purchasing one 66-passenger bus and one van at a cost not to exceed $150,000.
Board member Adam Fish is running unopposed for re-election to another five-year term.
