Proposal withdrawn for solar project in residential area of Moreau

MOREAU — U.S. Light Energy withdrew its application Monday for two large solar panel arrays in a residential neighborhood.
The company had wanted to cover 74 acres with solar panels at 65 Reynolds Road, which is the former Tee Bird South Golf Course.
The project had been roundly criticized by town Planning Board members, who noted that ground-mounted solar panel projects are not allowed in the zone.
U.S. Light Energy had proposed a planned unit development, which does allow solar, but those projects are required to have multiple uses. The proposed project was only for solar, and U.S. Light Energy said it would give land to the town for recreational uses to meet the PUD requirement.
Planning Board members told the company that the project didn’t meet the definition of a PUD. However, they didn’t have the final say: the Town Board votes on all planned unit developments.
So they had been mustering other arguments against the proposal, which was supposed to be discussed at a public hearing Monday.
Instead, U.S. Light Energy withdrew its application.
Neighbor Jim Hooper, who had been organizing opposition to the project, said the decision was “good news.”
He said he’d reached out to the company to discuss alternatives that could be more easily approved by the town.
“I will now be sending Mark Richardson (the CEO of U.S. Light Energy) an email. I just want to know if he would consider being a good neighbor and working with us to get one array, off the roadway, and use the other land in an appropriate way,” Hooper said.
Among the many concerns Hooper had with the project was that the 9-foot-tall, 11.5-foot-wide panels would be near the road and clearly visible. He lives across the street.
