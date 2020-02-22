Proposal to demolish former industrial building in Queensbury on hold again

QUEENSBURY — A proposal to demolish the dilapidated Bay Road foundry that has sat next to the Warren County Bikeway for decades was shelved Friday as some Warren County supervisors sought to explore a sale of the property before the building was taken down.
The former home of Mullen Iron Works at 275 Bay has been the focus of consternation for decades after owner David Mullen walked away from it when his business closed and there were fears of environmental contamination. More than $200,000 in unpaid taxes accumulated, which led to the county investigating whether it should be foreclosed upon.
With environmental tests showing no major issues, county supervisors got bids recently for demolishing the graffiti-covered building, which came in significantly lower than hoped, with an eye on using the property for a parking area and rest stop for the bikeway. The county board was to consider accepting the low bid Friday, but opted to table the proposal.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the county's Environmental Concerns & Real Property Tax Services Committee, which has been guiding the discussion on the property's future, asked to hold off on a resolution to award the demolition bid to low bidder Bronze Contracting LLC for $71,850.
She said the contractor has agreed to hold its bid for 6 months, which would give the county time to find someone who would put the property back on the tax rolls in light of a relatively clean bill of health for the property.
"There has been some interest in buying the building now," Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said.
"If we don't get anyone (to buy it), fine, then we go through with demolition," Braymer said.
Others, though, pointed to the low bid to demolish the building as an opportunity to rid the community of a prominent eyesore.
"I think it's time to take it down. It can always be put up for sale later on," said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. "If somebody wanted it, why didn't they make an offer years ago."
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt also advocated to finally go forward with demolition.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said the county's goal should be to get the property back on the tax rolls, pointing out there was already a parking area for the bike path about a half-mile away.
Supporters of the plan have pointed out that the proposal was to add rest rooms at a parking area, though.
The board ultimately voted to table the resolution to send it back for consideration by the Environmental Concerns & Real Property Tax Services Committee.
