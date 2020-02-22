Proposal to demolish former industrial building in Queensbury on hold again

QUEENSBURY — A proposal to demolish the dilapidated Bay Road foundry that has sat next to the Warren County Bikeway for decades was shelved Friday as some Warren County supervisors sought to explore a sale of the property before the building was taken down.

The former home of Mullen Iron Works at 275 Bay has been the focus of consternation for decades after owner David Mullen walked away from it when his business closed and there were fears of environmental contamination. More than $200,000 in unpaid taxes accumulated, which led to the county investigating whether it should be foreclosed upon.

With environmental tests showing no major issues, county supervisors got bids recently for demolishing the graffiti-covered building, which came in significantly lower than hoped, with an eye on using the property for a parking area and rest stop for the bikeway. The county board was to consider accepting the low bid Friday, but opted to table the proposal.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the county's Environmental Concerns & Real Property Tax Services Committee, which has been guiding the discussion on the property's future, asked to hold off on a resolution to award the demolition bid to low bidder Bronze Contracting LLC for $71,850.