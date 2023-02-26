HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Planning Board will hold a public hearing Monday evening about the planned redevelopment of the former Griffin Hall building into a restaurant with additional space for live entertainment.

The law office of William Nikas in Hudson Falls filed an application with the village to make the building at 119 Main St. "economically viable" again.

"The project will restore and redevelop an old, unusable structure for a new, economically viable purpose. Proposed use is a restaurant, bar and event space, which will accommodate a variety of community uses such as art exhibits, music, weddings, reunions, seminars, etc.," according to the environmental assessment application.

The site plan proposes that a 400-square-foot deck be added and interior renovations completed at the former Adirondack Furniture store.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Village Hall, 220 Main St.