Property owner: Development heating up along Route 9 in Moreau

MOREAU — Three businesses are interested in redeveloping the closed Autoworld dealership on Route 9.
Owner Bob Vittengl had to sign nondisclosure agreements, but said the town's plans to add a sewer line along Route 9 sealed the deal for all three.
“For commercial, you really need infrastructure,” he said. “With sewer going in place, it looks like this part of Route 9 is going to explode.”
His property is at 1377-1387 Route 9, near the intersection with Reynolds Road.
He plans to subdivide his 6.1-acre property into three lots, two facing Route 9 and one facing a new road that would be built. The plan calls for two commercial buildings of 9,100 square feet each, one facing Route 9 and one behind it, as well as another development where the current 10,000-square-foot Autoworld building on Route 9 is now.
The new road could also provide a secondary access to undeveloped properties next door, he said.
He’s tried to sell his land before, but no one would commit.
“They all ended up being bridesmaids,” he said, referring to the old line, “Always a bridesmaid, never a bride.”
But once the town approved a sewer line for Route 9, buyers got serious.
“There’s been a lot of interest in the property,” he said. “The dominoes are started to fall on that 1-mile section (where sewer will be built).”
Construction work on the sewer project is set to begin in the spring. It will take two years to complete.
He said he could not reveal anything about the three businesses, except that they would have jobs and would involve people entering Moreau during rush hour, going to the opposite of the rush hour traffic — which is generally leaving Moreau in the mornings and returning at night.
“They will be very good for the community,” he said of the businesses.
He has filed an application with the Planning Board to subdivide the property. The board will consider the plan at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Each business will also have to go before the Planning Board with their individual plans.
