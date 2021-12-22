Propane leak leads to garage fire in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A propane leak led to a garage fire that did not damage the interior of the nearby home at 7 Bradley St. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 1:26 p.m. for a reported garage fire. Chief Brandon Combs said that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in fire.

He said fire personnel were able to extinguish what they could quickly and discovered two 100-pound propane tanks inside the structure that were bleeding off.

They were able to maintain the tanks until they ran out of gas.

Combs said that after interviewing the homeowner, it was discovered that he had been replacing a propane tank, and hooked the new one up to a salamander heater to heat his garage.

The homeowner left the garage for a brief time and, upon returning, discovered that a fire had started on the floor of the garage. He was able to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher.

He left the garage to head back to the house, but turned around to see that the garage was on fire, according to Combs.

Combs said that after an overhaul of the structure, it was determined that when the homeowner changed the propane tanks, the one that was almost empty was loose on the top, which caused it to leak propane inside the garage. When the salamander heater was started, it lit the residual propane that was leaking out of the tank, igniting the garage.

Combs said that it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire and take care of the propane leaking from the tanks.

While the fire did cause slight damage to the exterior siding of the nearby home, Combs said firefighters were able to save the home and there was no damage sustained to the interior of the residence.

Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company assisted with the fire, and North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company was on standby.

