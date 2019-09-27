GREENWICH — A propane facility that caused some discussion among residents during the last few months has been approved by the town Planning Board.
Ferrellgas Partners will put a propane facility, which includes a prefabricated one-story office building, on Fiddlers Elbow Road. The site is zoned industrial.
William Tomkins, chairman of the Planning Board, said Thursday that the project was approved unanimously on Sept. 19, despite a few residents who raised concerns about its location.
Meeting minutes show neighbors to the site were concerned about increased truck traffic, road dust and public safety, as the facility will be about 1,500 feet from Fiddlers Elbo Wrek, a gun range.
At an Aug. 15 public hearing on the project, Melinda Raywood asked the board why the project had to be in that spot when there is so much land available in Washington County, according to the minutes. She also wanted to see a study showing whether a stray bullet could puncture a propane tank.
Marty Carson, another resident, was also concerned about the gun range.
Josh Orr, general manager of Ferrellgas, asked residents at the public hearing whether they were concerned about getting hit by stray bullets. He was not concerned about the tanks getting hit, the minutes show.
Another resident emailed her concerns to the board, which said the project would negatively impact the road, the hamlet, increase truck traffic and decrease property values.
Carson told The Post-Star in a phone call Sept. 19, prior to the board's vote, that he felt the board's members were bending over backward for any economic development.
"It's a misplaced project," Carson said about the location.
Carson was also concerned about the business itself. Ferrellgas Partners was fined $75,000 to the state Attorney General's Office earlier this year, in addition to reimbursing customers for certain expenses, after it "failed to deliver fuel to customers serviced through its Johnstown, New York, office during a cold snap that struck the Northeast from late December 2017 through early January 2018."
In addition to the fines and reimbursements, the state Attorney General's Office said Ferrellgas will increase its fuel storage capacity, expand its customer service operation and add more trucks to deliver fuel to its storage tanks and to homes.
Tomkins said Thursday that the company's service is not an issue for the Planning Board, as it has nothing to do with the approval process.
Following the public hearing, Nicole Bower, of the engineering firm Environspec Engineering, addressed some of residents' concerns at the board's Sept. 12 meeting, according to meeting minutes.
She said Ferrellgas will apply calcium chloride to the road during construction, to keep down dust. Orr felt that the truck traffic would be minimum, anticipating eight to 15 trips per day.
Bower said the gun range is also a non-issue, as it is about 1,500 feet away, and 150 feet lower in elevation.
Tomkins said Thursday that he, too, did not feel it was a safety issue because the facility would be above the gun range and "you can't shoot through the mountain.
"There's not a lot of land zoned industrial in the town," Tomkins continued. "It's an industrial use in an industrial zone, so we don't really say whether we like it or don't like it."
