High school students were transformed to Paris, spent a 'Night in Hollywood' or under the stars for the 2019 prom season.

Starting in mid-April venues across the region hosted eager prom participants for dinner and dancing. 

Parents and school communities raised funds, gathered donations offering safe after-prom events well into the morning hours.

High school's most memorable night lived up to its reputation.

Visit poststar.com/highlights for photo galleries from all the proms seen below and submit your own photos at http://poststar.secondstreetapp.com/Prom-2019.

Prom 2019 in photos

High school's biggest night is prom.

We have set out to capture the night at school's across the region.

Photos: Hudson Falls prom
  • GWENDOLYN CRAIG gcraig@poststar.com
  • Updated
Part of Hudson Falls turned into the magical "City of Lights" Saturday as seniors from the High School kicked off their prom with the theme "A…

