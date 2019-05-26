High school students were transformed to Paris, spent a 'Night in Hollywood' or under the stars for the 2019 prom season.
Starting in mid-April venues across the region hosted eager prom participants for dinner and dancing.
Parents and school communities raised funds, gathered donations offering safe after-prom events well into the morning hours.
High school's most memorable night lived up to its reputation.
Visit poststar.com/highlights for photo galleries from all the proms seen below and submit your own photos at http://poststar.secondstreetapp.com/Prom-2019.
Prom 2019 in photos
High school's biggest night is prom.
We have set out to capture the night at school's across the region.
Hadley-Luzerne students partied to the theme "Tonight's the Night".
Schuylerville students spent an evening in a "City of Diamonds" for this year's prom.
Part of Hudson Falls turned into the magical "City of Lights" Saturday as seniors from the High School kicked off their prom with the theme "A…
Fort Ann students spent "A Night in Hollywood" for this year's prom.
Whitehall students had an evening of "Rustic Romance" for this year's prom.
Students celebrated and crowned a prom court Saturday night at the Corinth High School Prom.
The bi-annual Hartford prom was held on Saturday, and the students dressed to impress.
The annual Fort Edward prom was held on Saturday and the students dressed to impress.
The Cambridge Junior-Senior Prom was held on Saturday evening.
It was a night of fancy dress, swelling emotions and celebration for all Saturday night at the school's annual prom.
It was a night of fancy dress, swelling emotions and celebration for all Saturday night at the school's annual prom.
Queensbury dressed to impress on Saturday for the school's annual prom.
Glens Falls dressed to impress on Saturday for the school's annual prom.
