Prolific Queensbury musician writes first book

QUEENSBURY — Musician Doug Irving just put out his 23rd album.

And his first book.

Irving, probably better known for writing songs, has written his first book, “A Day Late and a Bucksnort.”

“It’s just a play on the phrase ‘a day late and a dollar short,’” Irving said. “A day late and a Bucksnort.”

The 185-page book, self-published in March 2021, is available at Northshire Books and at the Rock Hill Bakehouse in The Shirt Factory for $16.99. Books can also be purchased by calling Irving at 518-409-3192 or emailing him at songster3804@gmail.com.

The story is about a fictional family from the Bristol, Connecticut, area that owns a plastics company. They plan a car trip from Connecticut to Telluride, Colorado. Along the way, the well-to-do family encounters a family from the middle-Tennessee town of Bucksnort.

But it’s not just another have and have-not story, said Irving, who lived in Tennessee for eight years.

“I tried to give it a twist here and there to make it interesting,” Irving said.

Irving was inspired to write the story when he lived in Tennessee and passed a sign for the real Bucksnort. Although the story is fictional, he included real bits of information to give it some context.

The Queensbury native and current resident is more known for writing songs than writing prose. Irving has been a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International since 2011.

Writing a book is quite different from writing a song, he said. Songwriters have a lot less time to make their point.

“You have to train yourself to compartmentalize, I guess,” Irving said. “Not all authors probably go through it.”

He is already working on his second book, a musical memoir called “The Singer is the Song: A Musical Memoir,” a chronicle of his sports and musical accomplishments, starting with playing the flutophone in second grade.

“I hope people can see the big picture,” he said.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

