Prolific Glens Falls artist found his career after stops and starts

GLENS FALLS — Isn’t it nice when you’re in the presence of people who just exude passion for their work?
When you walk into 34-year-old Anthony Richichi’s second-floor Glen Street apartment, you’re smacked with that feeling.
In his living room, you are surrounded by multicolored, funky, intricate paintings on canvases or all sizes. They coat the walls, lean against furniture and basically encase him at his drawing table.
There are sketches, too, original comic books, painted guitars and even a creepy, medieval-looking leatherbound sketchbook that was commissioned for a movie.
And if that scene isn’t enough to convince you of Richichi’s passion for creating art, just listen to him talk about essentially going down an art rabbit hole and spending full days using his hands to creatively keep up with what he sees in his head.
“When I’m painting, I’ll look at the canvas and see 120 ways it can go, especially my surrealism,” he said, the pace of his words quickening with excitement. “Those 12-hour days go quick. I almost feel like I’m channeling.”
Richichi talked about having had normal 9-to-5 jobs, including custodial work at Glens Falls High School, stocking shelves at Hannaford and working in a cubicle at Gracenote.
But every hour there, he said, his mind was on art.
“I’d get home and work til 2 a.m. doing art, and then do it again the next day,” he said. “I’d put another 40-50 hours of art on top of the day job.”
The catalyst cousin
In 2012, Richichi had just been laid off by the high school and his longtime girlfriend cut it off.
And took the cat.
He was low when his cousin Hannah Williams came into his life and suggested he paint with her to take his mind off things. He had always been artistic and always was sketching, but never painted.
“I didn’t own a paintbrush,” he said.
But Hannah did.
She supplied the paints and brushes — and the multicolored floodgates opened for him.
“She said, ‘Let’s just paint. You got nothing to lose.’ And it was like overnight I blew the doors off of what I thought I was capable of. I joined a band (called Loch 9), started writing music, doing art for the band and handled the merch.
“Then the art exhibits started coming. I feel like it’s been snowballing ever since.”
His paintings range from Van Gogh medleys to wild, colorful abstract works reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” that only he can explain.
And he’s prolific.
What Williams started, he now can’t turn off.
“I was doing 14-hour days back to back to back,” he said, oftentimes using scraps of wood found at his dad’s house as his canvas. “I had so many ideas for painting. If I could have slept with a brush in my hand I would have.”
Williams, an accomplished artist and muralist of her own, is proud to have turned him on to painting. She reminisced about the huge plywood piece they worked on together that started it, a wildly colorful work called “Personified Persona.” She talked about his talent and also about enjoying what she helped foster.
“I love going to his apartment. There’s just so much going on,” she said of his apartment art wonderland.
High school Anthony
Susan Botch, Richichi’s art teacher at Glens Falls High School, vividly remembers him for both his incredible talent and his demeanor. She described him as sitting in the back, hood of his sweatshirt pulled up over his head with earbuds in.
Despite the talent she saw, he considered his drawing as just something that was fun, with no thought of career possibilities.
“I begged him to put stuff in The Hyde regional show back in the day, and he was like, ‘whatever,’” she recalled. “He got three pieces in, I believe.”
Richichi said Botch’s assessment of him was spot on. He said he didn’t like the constraints of school and was always antsy. And he surely didn’t see a career in art.
“I was like, I can’t really do this, can I? It seemed too far-fetched. Maybe a hobby,” he said, reminiscing about his 17-year-old mindset.
Botch’s prodding and confidence in him meant a lot, though it would be more than a decade later before he would actually pursue art as a career.
“I’m so excited for him that he’s doing so well and in such a great spot,” Botch said, adding that two years ago he served at the school’s Art Expo guest artist — and was smiling. “I told him, ‘You have to be our guest artist because these kids need to talk to you because they’re in the same place you were.’”
From horror film props to children’s books
Although 2012 was tumultuous with the breakup and lost job, it was also the year he decided to make art his full-time job.
In the months and years that followed, he would display his work at LARAC and play key roles for both the Adirondack Film Festival and Adirondack Theatre Festival.
Jenny Hutchinson, formerly at LARAC and now curator of education at The Hyde Collection art museum, said she asked him to take part in an Adirondack Theatre Festival art event called “Tuning In,” where artists create drawings of the actors and show sets on site.
Now he runs the “Tuning In” event and got the Adirondack Film Festival to do a similar exhibit event.
Hutchinson said he has basically become her go-to local artist to help out with showings and events.
“Any time something pops up, Anthony is usually first on my list to call and say, ‘Hey, I’m working on this really cool thing, do you want to be part of it?’ He’s willing to pursue just about any opportunity,” she said. “And it’s not self-serving in any way, it’s just a part of him to participate. That’s a pretty special and unique quality.”
It was at the Adirondack Film Festival that Richichi met indie horror film director Bruce Wemple, who was blown away by his artwork promoting the films. That meeting would lead Richichi to produce prop art for three films, including that creepy book for a movie called “The Retreat.”
Despite asking for only a few pages of drawing in the book, Richichi did about 50 pages, and Wemple said he had to use most of them.
“I was speechless,” he said. “It was that good, we did like an opening credit sequence with these awesome drawings.”
“He seems like he as unlimited supply of energy to do things at an incredibly high level,” Wemple said. “It’s amazing, the work ethic.”
And when he’s not painting or doing ghoulish movie props, Richichi is finding a side niche illustrating children’s books for Saratoga Publishing, including a recent one about an autistic horse. And he has a book of his own coming out this summer called “Colorworld,” about a kid who finds strength in art after struggling with school.
“‘Colorworld’ is awesome and the concept is brilliant and inspiring. It takes kids back to being creative and finding their inner being through drawing,” said Vicki Addesso Dodd, who hired Richichi at Saratoga Publishing. “I don’t think he realizes it, but it’s a book about Anthony.”
Richichi’s father, well-known mail carrier John Richichi, talked about how proud he is that his son is pursuing his passion and making a living at it. He talked about collecting cards with his son when he was little, and proudly told how he’s now creating specialty insert cards for Upper Deck.
“I tell him all the time, ‘Who’s your biggest fan?’ And he always says, ‘You are,’” he said.
His son never mentioned his Upper Deck cards, but when asked, he explained that he created two sets of hand-painted licensed cards for the Goodwin Champions series featuring “Aesop’s Fables” and “X-Files” themes that are inserted into packs.
Richichi talked about being so thankful for people like Botch and Hutchinson, who urged him to pursue his passion.
“If I didn’t meet these people to harvest it, I’d still be working as janitor,” he said, quickly adding that he means no disrespect to custodians.
And though friends tell him frequently he should move to Los Angeles or New York City to make his name and fortune, Richichi is quick to shut them down.
“There’s something about this area. I just love it here. I’ve seen downtown explode with the arts and I love that,” he said. “I don’t know who said it, but there’s a saying if you want to change the world, start with your front door. I want do something here.”
