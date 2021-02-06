Prolific Glens Falls artist found his career after stops and starts

Richichi said Botch’s assessment of him was spot on. He said he didn’t like the constraints of school and was always antsy. And he surely didn’t see a career in art.

“I was like, I can’t really do this, can I? It seemed too far-fetched. Maybe a hobby,” he said, reminiscing about his 17-year-old mindset.

Botch’s prodding and confidence in him meant a lot, though it would be more than a decade later before he would actually pursue art as a career.

“I’m so excited for him that he’s doing so well and in such a great spot,” Botch said, adding that two years ago he served at the school’s Art Expo guest artist — and was smiling. “I told him, ‘You have to be our guest artist because these kids need to talk to you because they’re in the same place you were.’”

From horror film props to children’s books

Although 2012 was tumultuous with the breakup and lost job, it was also the year he decided to make art his full-time job.

In the months and years that followed, he would display his work at LARAC and play key roles for both the Adirondack Film Festival and Adirondack Theatre Festival.