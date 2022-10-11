Project would demolish building, redevelop Subway site on Route 9

QUEENSBURY — A vacant building on Route 9 along the Queensbury outlet store corridor that once housed Subway and Smokey Joe’s Tavern could soon be demolished to make way for a new establishment.

Faden Enterprises, the company responsible for the plaza across from the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury that houses a Subway, Smoke N Save, Sport Clips haircuts and a Spectrum store, submitted plans to the Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals to build a similar building along the Million Dollar Half-Mile.

After a recommendation from the Warren County Planning Department, the plans will go before the Queensbury ZBA for a public hearing on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Queensbury Activity Center at 742 Bay Road.

According to planning documents, Faden Enterprises plans to demolish the existing building to construct an 8,355-square-foot building and two smaller buildings, each 1,740 square feet and containing a total of 24 outdoor self-storage units. The larger building would be separated into three parts — a 2,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, a 2,500-square-foot restaurant and 3,855 square feet of retail space.

The site plan says the proposal fits in the current zoning and “is not anticipated to have an adverse impact on surrounding property owners or businesses.”

The proposal does include adding 21 parking spaces, as the current 24 would not meet the town’s parking requirements. A total of 45 is needed for these specific three buildings.

If approved, demolition and construction would take place from December of this year until December 2024. The total cost of the project is about $1.2 million.

The property is owned by Saratoga Prime Properties located in the town of Wilton. No sale is pending until the approval of Faden’s plans.

The current building has been vacant for a few seasons, but it used to house a Subway restaurant and a second location of Smokey Joe’s Tavern.

The first location of Smokey Joe’s opened in the village of Lake George in 2005 and, after a successful decade, owner Jerry Porreca opened a second location at 1471 Route 9 in the summer of 2016.