Project to rehab former factory in Victory is again on upswing

VICTORY — A new developer is taking on the huge, five-story factory that has been closed for nearly two decades.

Regan Development is now trying to put together the financing to turn the 230,000-square-foot manufacturing facility into an apartment building.

Developer Larry Regan is not the first to see a bright future in the hulking concrete and wood that overlooks the river. But previous developers could not get the historic tax credits, low-income housing funding and loans needed to start renovations. He estimates that he needs $60 million to create 186 apartments and a microbrewery in the building.

Regan argued that he has a track record of developing large, abandoned historic buildings. He got the support of the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency, which agreed to a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes plan. The PILOT would be $158,000 the first year, up from $10,800 in taxes now, and increase 3% each year.

The IDA does not normally allow a PILOT to extend to 30 years. But Regan said he needed to have a cap on taxes for the length of the loans he will get for the project.

Local officials spoke as if the project was assured once the PILOT was approved.