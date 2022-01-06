Progressive Action, Dems speak at vigil for democracy

GLENS FALLS — A group of over 100 people stood in solidarity Thursday to remember the events that took place on Jan. 6 of last year.

The vigil was put on by the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action group.

The crowd braced the cold and stood at Centennial Circle to remember those who lost their lives due to the insurrection and to call for action.

Larry Fine, co-chair of the Progressive Action group, asked the crowd to hold up their candles and lights for those who sacrificed their lives. The crowd of over 100 then sang the chorus of “This Little Light of Mine.”

“The horror of those who died cannot be imagined. The horror of those who lived through it and still live with it, we must empathize, sympathize and somehow compensate,” Fine said.

Fine called what took place on Jan. 6 a terrorist attack on the United States. He said that because the attack was conducted by citizens of this country, it was treason.

He asked the crowd if U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was a leader of the election lie, which the crowd agreed. He then asked what they were going to do during the next election.

The crowd chanted: “Vote her out.”

Democrats Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti, who are running for the Democratic nomination to run against Stefanik, spoke at the vigil. Castelli said Stefanik took an oath to support and protect the Constitution against all enemies.

He said that she violated that oath on Jan. 6.

“Many are still healing from the trauma of Jan. 6. Police officers, the families who lost loved ones," Castelli said.

He said it is vital to hold people accountable for their actions that led to the events of Jan. 6. He called for transparency from Stefanik. Castelli stated that she broke her oath to the Constitution, and has continued to do so, going so far as to call her a traitor like Benedict Arnold.

“We deserve to know what Elise Stefanik knew and what role she played in the insurrection. I have a direct message for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. It’s time you were forthcoming with all correspondence you had, your office had with the Trump White House between November of 2020 and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. It’s time to release your emails, release your phone logs, release your text messages,” he said. “If we can’t trust her to be transparent about her actions on Jan. 6, what can we trust her with?”

Alex deGrasse, senior adviser for Stefanik, said in an email that there was no communication with the White House.

He added that he was sorry to disappoint the congresswoman's "desperate Democrat opponents."

"Shame on the media and desperate North Country Anti-Trump Democrat candidates for pushing this Pelosi propaganda," deGrasse said.

The Stefanik campaign in response is calling on Castelli to release all communications and documents from when he worked on President Barack Obama's staff.

Stefanik could not be reached directly for comment.

DeGrasse referred to the congresswoman's statement that was released on Wednesday, where she stated that on the day of the insurrection, she condemned the violence and destruction that occurred.

"It is unacceptable that one year later the American people still do not have answers as to why the Capitol was left so vulnerable and how to ensure it never happens again," Stefanik said in the statement.

She also stated that she stood by her objection to the certification of certain states electors after the attack took place.

Her reasons were based on overreach by unelected state officials and judges who ignored state election laws.

She said that it was unconstitutional.

"I am committed to working to strengthen our elections and rebuild that faith, so that our elections are free, fair, secure, safe, and most importantly, that they are according to the United States Constitution," Stefanik said in the statement.

Putorti, who grew up in Whitehall, cited the 21st Congressional District as the home of the largest percentage of veterans in the state, thanks to Fort Drum. He said he knows the true love for this country that the residents of the district have.

“It is disrespectful to this deep patriotism that anyone would go along with the big lie, especially after this kind of attack, simply to gain personal and political power,” he said.

Putorti said that his mother, who was a lifelong registered Republican, changed her party registration on Jan. 6 last year.

But he said that more has to be done.

“We must pass the Freedom to Vote act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Putorti said, referring to bills that Democrats have put forth in Congress to reform elections.

“We have to stand up and point out every single time politicians are willing to sell out our democracy for their own ambition.”

He said that it is unacceptable for Stefanik to use what happened on Jan. 6 in a strategy to gain more power for herself.

Christine Nichols, co-chairwoman of the Progressive Action group, was pleased with the turnout, and said that the event didn’t see any counterprotesters.

There were a few people driving through Centennial Circle yelling at the crowd.

She said the vigil was to remember the five police officers who lost their lives because of the riot, but it was also to remind those who were involved that they will be held accountable.

She said Stefanik is one of those people.

“Whether that’s in the courts or in the polling booth. We are going to get accountability. She is culpable and we will get change,” she said.

