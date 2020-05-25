Programs preserved in Lake George's proposed $23.91 million school budget

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George teachers have agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan in order to contain costs as part of a $23.91 million budget proposed by the district.
The budget would increase spending by 0.4% over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.5% to $20.21 million. This is less than the district’s 2.26% cap.
District officials said they reduced the original budget proposal by $276,000. There are five retirements and one of those positions will not be filled.
The health insurance changes helped reduce overall benefits costs by $166,000 to about $6.14 million. Another position will be changed to assist students with individualized education programs. In addition, the bus fleet will be reduced by one bus and two vans. The property tax levy funds about 85% of the budget with state aid responsible for 9%. The district is set to receive $2.15 million — about $200,000 less than the current year. In addition, Lake George is tapping $942,747 from its fund balance and $350,000 from its dedicated reserves. There is also $200,000 in miscellaneous revenue. The district is projected to have 672 students in the 2020-2021 school year — a drop of 50.
All programs student would be maintained including Sweethearts and Heroes, Rock Solid, Leader in Me, OASIS, and Positive Coaching Alliance programs, according to the district’s budget newsletter. School officials will also continue the annual purchasing of electronic devices for students to continue the district’s one-to-one technology program. The district will hold off on purchasing computers for teachers for one year.
The district will also undertake some infrastructure projects including improving the boiler at the elementary school; replacing carpeting and flooring in both the elementary and junior-senior high school, sealcoating parking lots at both schools; replacing flooring, cabinets, and countertops in the Home and Careers classroom; and purchasing a two-way radio repeater to improve communication between the bus garage and buses, according to the newsletter.
The budget also includes funding for an additional custodian to carry out the enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures that will be needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am really proud of the collaborative process the district used to intentionally craft a plan that supports the district’s mission, vision, and values. Everyone involved — from the Board of Education to interested community members — modeled respect, empathy, and accountability for the current situation in which we are all living,” said Superintendent Lynne Rutnik in a news release.
Also on the mail-in ballot, which are due back to the district by June 9, voters will decide on the purchase of two 60-passenger school buses at a maximum cost not to exceed $231,452.
Voters will also choose two candidates for two, three-year school board seats. Incumbent Tom Seguljic and newcomers Jeannine Bieber, Rosemarie Earl and Jay Salmon are running for the positions.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
