Programs preserved in Lake George's proposed $23.91 million school budget

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George teachers have agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan in order to contain costs as part of a $23.91 million budget proposed by the district.

The budget would increase spending by 0.4% over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.5% to $20.21 million. This is less than the district’s 2.26% cap.

District officials said they reduced the original budget proposal by $276,000. There are five retirements and one of those positions will not be filled.

The health insurance changes helped reduce overall benefits costs by $166,000 to about $6.14 million. Another position will be changed to assist students with individualized education programs. In addition, the bus fleet will be reduced by one bus and two vans. The property tax levy funds about 85% of the budget with state aid responsible for 9%. The district is set to receive $2.15 million — about $200,000 less than the current year. In addition, Lake George is tapping $942,747 from its fund balance and $350,000 from its dedicated reserves. There is also $200,000 in miscellaneous revenue. The district is projected to have 672 students in the 2020-2021 school year — a drop of 50.