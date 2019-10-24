GLENS FALLS — North Country Public Radio will present its North Country at Work project on Wednesday at Crandall Public Library.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an evening of refreshments at the Folklife Center on the lower level of the library.
The exhibit showcases photos of work in Glens Falls from the 1800s to the present, in addition to listening stations where attendees can hear work stories from people in the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Following the exhibit opening, there will be a night of live storytelling starting at 7 p.m. People will tell their funniest, craziest or most meaningful work stories on stage, according to a news release.
For more information, go to ncpr.org/work, call 315-229-5375 or email michael@ncpr.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.