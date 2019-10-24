{{featured_button_text}}
Silver Bay post office employees

Workers on the steps of the Silver Bay post office in Hague in 1908. The photo is one of many in the "North Country at Work" project of North Country Public Radio.

 Courtesy of the Adirondack Experience

GLENS FALLS — North Country Public Radio will present its North Country at Work project on Wednesday at Crandall Public Library.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an evening of refreshments at the Folklife Center on the lower level of the library.

The exhibit showcases photos of work in Glens Falls from the 1800s to the present, in addition to listening stations where attendees can hear work stories from people in the community.

Following the exhibit opening, there will be a night of live storytelling starting at 7 p.m. People will tell their funniest, craziest or most meaningful work stories on stage, according to a news release.

For more information, go to ncpr.org/work, call 315-229-5375 or email michael@ncpr.org.

