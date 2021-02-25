Professional disc golf tournament coming to Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — A professional disc golf tournament is coming to Crandall Park later this year.

The city’s Recreation Committee on Wednesday approved plans submitted by the Crandall Park Beautification Committee to host a pair of disc golf tournaments in the park for the weekend of June 12 and 13, including a Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned tournament with nearly 80 competitors.

The tournament will coincide with the official opening of the newly constructed 18-hole disc golf course spread throughout the park.

People have been playing the course for months, but rubber tee pads and other amenities have yet to be installed. The finishing touches for the course should be completed sometime in May, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, the president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee.

“I have to tell you, I underestimated the popularity of this,” she said.

The weekend will get underway on Saturday June 12 with a “Learn to Play” event from noon to 2 p.m., according to the plans.

Families or household groups of four to five will be assigned a tee time and will play the first two holes of the course with an experienced disc golf player, who will show them how to play the sport.