Professional disc golf tournament coming to Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — A professional disc golf tournament is coming to Crandall Park later this year.
The city’s Recreation Committee on Wednesday approved plans submitted by the Crandall Park Beautification Committee to host a pair of disc golf tournaments in the park for the weekend of June 12 and 13, including a Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned tournament with nearly 80 competitors.
The tournament will coincide with the official opening of the newly constructed 18-hole disc golf course spread throughout the park.
People have been playing the course for months, but rubber tee pads and other amenities have yet to be installed. The finishing touches for the course should be completed sometime in May, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, the president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee.
“I have to tell you, I underestimated the popularity of this,” she said.
The weekend will get underway on Saturday June 12 with a “Learn to Play” event from noon to 2 p.m., according to the plans.
Families or household groups of four to five will be assigned a tee time and will play the first two holes of the course with an experienced disc golf player, who will show them how to play the sport.
Each group will be allowed to play either the front or back nine, and groups will be spread out to ensure social distancing. Volunteers will be on hand to help direct players and ensure there are no large gatherings.
There will be a $25 registration fee, which will include four or five discs. Families who cannot afford the registration fee can apply for financial assistance.
All participants will be required to register for the event online in advance.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. that same day, an 18-hole recreational tournament will be held.
The tournament will be broken into separate divisions including novice, men’s and women’s, and youth.
A $35 pre-registration fee is required, which will provide participants a pack of two new discs and a coupon book to Stewart’s Shops.
Everyone would be required to sign up online in advance and mask wearing will be mandatory, according to the plans.
Participants would begin play at separate holes in order to ensure social distancing.
Prizes for the tournament will be awarded via PayPal.
On June 13, a Professional Disc Golf Association tournament will be held, with an expected 72 participants.
The tournament will include players of all skill sets from professional to beginner.
A registration fee ranging from $25 to $55 will be required, depending on the player’s ranking, according to the plans.
The tournament will consist of two rounds, and all players will be required to stay within their group.
The first round of the tournament will start at 9 a.m. and the second will begin a 1 p.m.
There are also plans to reach out to local restaurants to sell food during the event, though whether those plans would be allowed depends on the pandemic.
Members of the committee were eager to approve the plans, though Mayor Dan Hall said he has concerns about parking.
The disc golf course is adjacent to a playground in the park, and with outdoor recreation becoming increasingly popular, there’s a concern about safety.
“I’m starting to be real nervous about parking in Crandall Park,” Hall said.
Little said she shares the same concerns and will be directing all participants to park near the soccer fields and is working on applying for permits needed to temporarily close roads near the course during the tournament.
“We’re on the same page,” she said.
