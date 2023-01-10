Process outlined for replacing Glens Falls school mascot

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Krislynn Dengler presented a tentative outline of how the student cabinet will be working with her on the developing a new mascot and brand identity for the district for the Board of Education to adopt in early April.

Beginning the first week of February, the student cabinet and Dengler will start the process by defining the values and "identity drivers" of the district. The first step of the new mascot development will be to ask questions about the district's collective values, inspirations as a school community, and more.

"After an assembly at the high school, we will use ThoughtExchange to capture the students results and then it will be offered to the community," she said referring to an online survey platform the district uses.

Student cabinet members will update Board of Education members on the process at the Feb. 13 meeting. Dengler said that will be when the top values of the district will be determined.

"During the week of Feb. 27, we will have break and we're going to see what mascot makes sense here based on our top values. Once again we will survey the students and community," she said.

Board members will receive another update in the beginning of March. At that time, the student cabinet will work towards identifying the preferred icons and mascot choices.

"We'll do a prioritized survey with the top three or five choices where students will choose their top choices," she said.

The student cabinet will finalize recommendations during the week of March 27. Members of the cabinet will meet to review all the data collected since February and determine their recommended course of action to the board.

"Our timeline is to bring the approval to you on April 3 for the adoption," she said.

"All updates on the mascot development process will be available on our website," she added

Dengler reminded the audience that the new mascot doesn't change the district's history, winning seasons, records, or plaques. School colors will remain red and black and "GF Nation" is still deemed appropriate.

Dengler also said she hopes the Board of Regents will dig deeper into letting the public wear merchandise with the district's former Native American identity on school grounds.