SCHUYLERVILLE — The Friends who Support President Trump group will hold a rally on Friday.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 4 in Schuylerville.

People are asked to bring flags, signs or banners to show support for the president.

The office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been invited to participate, according to a news release from the group.

