Americans Patriot Express

About 65 Trump supporters showed up for a rally at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls on Saturday. Another rally is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday intending to highlight the women who support President Trump.

GLENS FALLS — American Patriots Express will hold a pro-Trump women’s rally Thursday at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m.

It is intended to highlight the women in the surrounding communities who support President Trump and their love for the country, according to a news release. People are encouraged to bring their own signs and flags, but some may be provided by APEX.

