Two pro-Trump rallies will be held Thursday in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.
American Patriots Express will hold a demonstration at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The event is in conjunction with the planned “March For Trump: Stop Impeachment Now!” rallies taking place across the nation.
Organizers said the event is to be children-friendly and gun-free to show support for President Donald Trump and disagreement with the policies of the "unhinged liberals" in Congress, according to a news release.
People are encouraged to bring signs and flags, but APEX will have some available if people do not have them.
In addition, the North Country Deplorables will hold a rally in support of President Trump from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls.
