HUDSON FALLS — A new grassroots group formed to show support for President Donald Trump will be holding a rally on Friday in Juckett Park.

The event is being organized by a new Glens Falls-based group called American Patriots Express and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

The group was started by a “small group of patriots who are tired of being bullied into silence by the progressive left,” according to its mission statement.

David Vanscoy, founding member of the organization, said in an email that nearly 500 people have followed the Facebook page in over a month.

“We are excited and eager to show our local communities that it’s OK, and your right, to stand up and push back on the lunacy the progressive left, backed by the media, tries to ram down our throats,” he said.

The group’s mission is to organize peaceful demonstrations for like-minded individuals who support "America First" policies that are championed by Trump and for those who wish “to see our constitutional rights preserved from leftist overreach.”

The mission statement goes on to say that the group encourages others to also exercise their First Amendment rights. The organization does not condone violence, or any form of hate at group events and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, sexual preference or political affiliation, it says.

Village Clerk Ellen Brayman said she was not aware of the rally but said it is a public park and people are free to use it. Sometimes people reserve it ahead of time and fill out a formal application.

