Pro-impeachment protesters seek stepped-up security presence

GLENS FALLS — Organizers of a pro-impeachment demonstration on Tuesday are seeking a stepped-up police presence as they expect up to 200 people to gather downtown.
Citizens will gather at 4:30 p.m. at City Park for a vigil and then march to the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at 5 Warren St.
The protest comes on the evening before the full of House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.
Counterprotesters supporting the president are also expected downtown and their presence worries Agata Stanford, of New Resistance USA, which is one of the organizers of the rally.
Two police officers have been posted at previous demonstrations to help people move across the street, according to Stanford.
“Because there will be so many more people, if the weather holds, that we need more than just two officers for 200 people,” she said, referring to how many pro-impeachment protesters she anticipates.
The pro-Trump groups American Patriots Express (APEX) and Friends Who Support President Trump plan to counterdemonstrate.
Friends who Support President Trump group founder Bill Bombard, in an email, said of the pro-impeachment demonstration: "Let them have their say. It's their right. However, Friends who Support President Trump will be standing in front of Rep. Stefanik's office waiting for them."
Stanford forwarded a post to The Post-Star by Florence “Fe” Sherman of APEX about the protest that said: “We need everyone! THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT! We cannot let these liberal/democrat haters push our congresswoman around nor can we allow an impeachment of our president without a fight.”
Stanford said this kind of rhetoric is concerning.
“They are talking about fighting to protect the congresswoman. We’re not there for a fight with our neighbors. We’re there to ask for Elise Stefanik to vote ‘aye’ in the impeachment vote.”
Stanford said she is not attempting to infringe on anybody’s right to free expression.
“Anybody can say they object to what we’re doing, but we don’t go around trashing other people for supporting the president or Elise Stefanik. We expect to be respected and not to be yelled at and not to be threatened,” she said.
“We want to make sure we’re safe,” she added.
Sherman did not return an email seeking comment.
Dave Van Scoy, of APEX, took issue with Stanford’s characterization.
“As far as Ms. Stanford’s concern of physical violence, we have only seen that type of posturing from the deranged left. Trump supporters have been spit on, coffee thrown at us and even had women pushed around by angry protesters,” he said in an email. “Ms. Stanford is only doing what her leftist friends have been doing for the last three years of the Trump presidency — projection.”
Stanford said she has contacted the mayor and police chief three times to inform them about the plans and concerns.
Mayor Dan Hall said the city had not planned to do anything different than it has done in the past.
“We have our Police Department and Department of Public Works prepared,” he said.
The metal barricades would be going up again to keep people out of Centennial Circle and ensure that the event remains orderly, according to Hall.
“I think both parties know how the process works, and I think they’ll respect each other,” he said.
The city’s proposed regulations governing protests are on hold until next year. The New York Civil Liberties has expressed concern that the proposal is too broad and want to meet with city officials
Police Chief Tony Lydon did not return a message seeking comment.
