Pro-impeachment protesters seek stepped-up security presence

Stanford forwarded a post to The Post-Star by Florence “Fe” Sherman of APEX about the protest that said: “We need everyone! THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT! We cannot let these liberal/democrat haters push our congresswoman around nor can we allow an impeachment of our president without a fight.”

Stanford said this kind of rhetoric is concerning.

“They are talking about fighting to protect the congresswoman. We’re not there for a fight with our neighbors. We’re there to ask for Elise Stefanik to vote ‘aye’ in the impeachment vote.”

Stanford said she is not attempting to infringe on anybody’s right to free expression.

“Anybody can say they object to what we’re doing, but we don’t go around trashing other people for supporting the president or Elise Stefanik. We expect to be respected and not to be yelled at and not to be threatened,” she said.

“We want to make sure we’re safe,” she added.

Sherman did not return an email seeking comment.

Dave Van Scoy, of APEX, took issue with Stanford’s characterization.