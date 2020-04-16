Prisons: A hot spot for coronavirus

Inmate’s view

Correspondence obtained by the Enterprise from an inmate at FCI Ray Brook shows he and other inmates are concerned for their health and do not believe enough is being done to protect them.

This inmate, whose name is being withheld for his protection, described wearing the same mask for several days, spending all day quarantined in his cell and being uncertain of what was happening around him. It also reflected the North Country’s general shortage of COVID-19 testing.

“They(‘re) supposed to test us for COVID-19 but they(‘re) not doing that,” the anonymous inmate writes. “They dont wanna release a non violent offender smh (shake my head).” (sic)

This inmate wrote about fellow inmates coughing and feeling weak, and feared a larger spread in the prison.

“Please call the director or whoever and let them know I’ll be a lot safer home than here …. it’s here in this facility … everybody gone end up catchin it,” they wrote. “I do not want to die in here.” (sic)

The inmate said he wants to complete his sentence in home confinement.

“Home confinement is just another form of incarceration,” he wrote.