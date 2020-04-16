Prisons: A hot spot for coronavirus

Local prisons have been hot spots for coronavirus infections in the North Country, but information from inside the facilities — especially state prisons — is slow to come out.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has been releasing statewide numbers but is generally not saying how many COVID-19 cases or deaths might exist in any particular prison, although it did report in late March that one inmate had tested positive at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. A corrections officer has told the Enterprise a co-worker at Adirondack Adolescent Offender Facility in Ray Brook has COVID-19, and North Country Public Radio has confirmed that one corrections officer at Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone tested positive.
FCI Ray Brook
COVID-19 infection numbers continue to rise the Federal Correctional Institute in Ray Brook, across the road from the state teen prison in that hamlet. The Federal Bureau of Prisons now reports three inmates and eight corrections officers at FCI Ray Brook have tested positive for the virus.
On April 1, Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a nationwide shelter-in-place order for inmates in its facilities, keeping them mostly in their cells for two weeks. This order was extended on Monday until May 18.
James Weldon, president of the union that represents COs at FCI Ray Brook, has said the initial order was “a day late and a dollar short.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said the BOP was “unprepared” for this pandemic, and that her office pushed the federal organization to improve its response, including stopping inmate transfers and allowing officers to wear masks.
“My conversation with the northeast director for the (BOP), that led to increased communication between the warden at Ray Brook and our county departments of public health, which was a huge barrier initially,” Stefanik said.
CO update
Andrew Hastings, a corrections officer at FCI Ray Brook who has COVID-19, was taken off a ventilator Friday morning and is doing better, according to his sister-in-law Lisa Jimenez.
Hastings lives in Dickinson center and has been at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh since April 1. Jimenez started a GoFundMe fundraising web page titled “Federal CO, Andrew Hastings’ Battle with COVID-19,” which had raised $24,220 by Wednesday afternoon, far beyond its $5,000 goal.
“He spoke the words ‘I love you’ (in a very weak voice) to his wife and his children,” Jimenez wrote on the page Tuesday. She said he is continuing dialysis and is still receiving oxygen.
Members of Andrew’s immediate family, including his wife Justine, Jimenez’s sister, and several of their children have fevers and coughs.
Inmate’s view
Correspondence obtained by the Enterprise from an inmate at FCI Ray Brook shows he and other inmates are concerned for their health and do not believe enough is being done to protect them.
This inmate, whose name is being withheld for his protection, described wearing the same mask for several days, spending all day quarantined in his cell and being uncertain of what was happening around him. It also reflected the North Country’s general shortage of COVID-19 testing.
“They(‘re) supposed to test us for COVID-19 but they(‘re) not doing that,” the anonymous inmate writes. “They dont wanna release a non violent offender smh (shake my head).” (sic)
This inmate wrote about fellow inmates coughing and feeling weak, and feared a larger spread in the prison.
“Please call the director or whoever and let them know I’ll be a lot safer home than here …. it’s here in this facility … everybody gone end up catchin it,” they wrote. “I do not want to die in here.” (sic)
The inmate said he wants to complete his sentence in home confinement.
“Home confinement is just another form of incarceration,” he wrote.
Stefanik said she does not support early release of any prisoners and, after talking with the Ray Brook warden, believes that the prison is not in a situation where that needs to happen.
Prison reform advocates have called on states to release some nonviolent offenders early during the pandemic. New Jersey and Massachusetts have done some of this, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he does not plan to.
State facilities
Over the weekend, Cuomo said he thinks giving breakdowns of individual prisons’ COVID-19 numbers would be beneficial, but he didn’t commit to doing it.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Cuomo said. “I don’t know how practical it is, but I think it’s a good idea.”
There are more than 9,000 inmates at North Country state prisons. Statewide there are 664 staff, 160 inmates and 26 parolees confirmed to have the virus. One staff member, five inmates and four parolees have died from complications of the virus.
Stefanik said she also believes the state prisons’ response to the coronavirus has not been good, or fast enough.
