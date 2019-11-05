FORT ANN — A teacher at Great Meadow Correctional Facility was arrested Monday for allegedly falsely claiming she was attacked by an inmate with a razor blade.
Mary Beth King, 48, of Hudson Falls, was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor filing a false written statement after an investigation by State Police and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, authorities said.
King had alleged that she was slashed on the leg by an inmate who was in a special education class on Sept. 27, officials said. She reported that a prisoner raised his hand, and when King went to his desk, she felt something on her leg and saw her pants and leg were cut. The injury was not serious
She then saw a razor blade on the prisoner's desk, and prison security was contacted.
King has been out on leave since the incident, and when State Police re-interviewed her Monday, she acknowledged she fabricated the report and cut herself, according to police. She was taken to Glens Falls Hospital but the 2.5-inch wound did not require stitches.
She did not offer an explanation as to why she allegedly fabricated the incident, though authorities said she has a pending workers compensation claim for an earlier purported injury on the job.
That confession came after State Police informed her that the razor had been sent to the State Police laboratory for testing, including a check for her DNA.
You have free articles remaining.
King eventually told police that she found the razor in the prison, and kept it in her desk until deciding to claim she was attacked. That led to the felony contraband count, as the razor is considered illegal contraband inside the maximum-security facility.
King was released after arraignment in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
She was represented at arraignment by attorney Joseph Brennan, who said his client "denies there is any merit to the charges" and that the attack occurred as she initially reported it.
The inmate, whose name was not released, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. It was unclear what disciplinary action occurred with him after he was accused of attacking a staff member.
DOCCS did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
King, who has been an employee of DOCCS for at least 25 years, was arraigned Monday night and was released pending prosecution in Fort Ann Town Court.
Her salary for 2019 was $97,174, according to state records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.