Equipment failure involving PrimeLink's core switch at 99 Kansas Ave. in Plattsburgh is causing the network failure its customers including The Post-Star are experiencing on Monday.
“It's mainly the Plattsburgh area and Glens Falls, Queensbury and Saratoga,” PrimeLink Marketing Director Vicki Marking told The Press-Republican.
“Those are the areas that we serve that are affected.”
Disruption
For the most part, the Northern Tier's services have been operating normally, though some have experienced service dropping in and out, Marking said.
“It depends on the area that you're in and how the traffic feeds in.”
Most customers in or south of Plattsburgh have been experiencing a total disruption or sporadic service as PrimeLink has worked to replace the equipment.
Marking did not know yet what specific piece of equipment having to do with the core switch had failed or what caused it to fail.
Progress
PrimeLink first started receiving alerts about the outage around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
It took about 15 to 20 minutes to identify the origin of the problem, Marking said.
Since then, PrimeLink has been working to replace the equipment and get it working and communicating correctly.
Marking has been in communication with Director of Network Operations Steve MacNerland and his team.
At this point, she said, they are not comfortable giving a time for when services might be back up and running.
“Given the number of factors involved, we would hate to give a time frame and not make it.”
Until the problem is completely rectified, customers can expect services to go in and out, Marking said.
“We realize that, in some cases, is even more frustrating. But it's good, because it's a sign of progress.”
Fail-over switch
PrimeLink now offers a service where they install a second connection with a fail-over switch, so in the event that PrimeLink goes down, the customer's network automatically fails over to a second internet service provider.
“It's the same as having a generator,” Marking said.
“It is continuously getting more and more popular as people are getting more and more dependent on the internet.
“Most people are running credit cards, point-of-sale systems, inventory — pretty much everything is being controlled over the internet.”
PrimeLink understands that internet service is crucial to businesses and residential customers, Marking said.
"We appreciate their patience and we are doing everything we can to get things back up."
Work is expected to start at 7 p.m. Monday evening to repair the switch and they expect to have it fixed by the start of business on Tuesday.
