Primary voters to head to polls June 23 for several local races; Democratic presidential primary back on

Residents will have two elections in June.

In addition to the school elections on June 9, there will be a primary election on June 23. This election will feature candidates vying for the nomination in various local and state races.

June 23 voting will also feature the Democratic presidential primary, after a judge ruled Tuesday that it was unconstitutional for the Democratic Party to cancel the primary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation is changing day by day. As of now, primary voters will have the option of either voting in person at polling places or by absentee ballot — unlike the school budget and candidate voting, which is by mail only.

Warren County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said applications for absentee ballots will be mailed out to every registered Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence party member.

“They’re due to go out on Friday, but that’s a tentative date. People need to fill them out and get them back to us,” she said.

People can also call, email or fax the Warren County Board of Elections to request a ballot.