Primary voters to head to polls June 23 for several local races; Democratic presidential primary back on

Residents will have two elections in June.
In addition to the school elections on June 9, there will be a primary election on June 23. This election will feature candidates vying for the nomination in various local and state races.
June 23 voting will also feature the Democratic presidential primary, after a judge ruled Tuesday that it was unconstitutional for the Democratic Party to cancel the primary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation is changing day by day. As of now, primary voters will have the option of either voting in person at polling places or by absentee ballot — unlike the school budget and candidate voting, which is by mail only.
Warren County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said applications for absentee ballots will be mailed out to every registered Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence party member.
“They’re due to go out on Friday, but that’s a tentative date. People need to fill them out and get them back to us,” she said.
People can also call, email or fax the Warren County Board of Elections to request a ballot.
Because the situation is in flux, McLaughlin encouraged people to visit the Board of Elections website at www.warrencountyny.gov/boe or its Facebook page for up-to-date information. They can call the Warren County Board of Elections at 518-761-6458 or 518-761-6459 or fax them at 518-761-6480.
For Democratic voters, the situation is a little more complicated. McLaughlin said she believes those who want to vote by absentee ballot will get two ballots — one for the state and local races and a separate one for the presidential primary.
“The presidential primary is on as of today,” she said.
McLaughlin and GOP Elections Commissioner William Van Ness sought to have more clarity on Tuesday after a statewide conference call.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of our questions answered,” she said.
Absentee ballots have to be postmarked by June 22 and the Board of Elections needs to receive them by June 29. McLaughlin said she hopes that the election will be certified by June 30.
Another wrinkle is early voting is still scheduled to start June 13 and go through June 21.
There are a few local contests.
Democratic, Independence and Conservative party members will select candidates for the Warren County judge race. Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi and Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale are vying for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Warren County Judge John Hall.
Canale and Rob Smith, court attorney for Hall, are seeking the Conservative Party nomination. Moreschi and Smith are competing for the Independence Party line.
In Warrensburg, Republicans Ilana Laney Morgan and Pamela Lloyd are vying for the nomination to be elected to fill three years of a term for town clerk.
Washington County has no primaries, except for the Democratic presidential primary. Deputy Republican Elections Commissioner Tom Rogers said election officials are making plans for one, but a lower court’s ruling reinstating the primary may be appealed to a higher court.
“It’s kind of a waiting game to find out exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.
Rogers said there was going to be a Republican primary in the 45th Senate District between Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queesnbury, and Richard Berry, of Canton, to fill Sen. Betty Little’s seat. However, Rogers said Berry’s petitions were invalidated. The district includes all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
There was also going to be a Republican primary in the 113th Assembly District. David Catalfamo and Michael York were vying for the Republican ballot line to challenge incumbent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake. However, Rogers said York’s petitions were invalidated.
In Saratoga County, there is a Democratic primary for the 49th Senate District, which includes Hadley, Corinth and Day among other communities. Donovan McRae and Thearse McCalmon are vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville.
Essex County has no races except for the presidential primary.
Village government elections in the state, which initially had been rescheduled from March to June because of the pandemic, will now be held on Sept. 15.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
