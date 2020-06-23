Primary results will only be preliminary

Polls have now closed, but so many people have voted through absentee ballot this year that the primary results tonight are unlikely to determine the winner.
As of 5:30 p.m., only 924 had voted in person in all of Warren County, which has four contested races.
For county judge, the Democrats, Conservatives and Independence Party are weighing two candidates for their nomination.
The Democrats' in-person vote will definitely be outnumbered by absentees. The county Board of Elections sent out 4,030 absentee ballots to Democrats, and had received 2,796 back after mail was delivered Tuesday.
In the Conservative Party race, 93 people asked for absentees and 64 have sent them back. That means that unless many more than 93 people vote in-person in that election, the outcome will not be known tonight in that race, either.
In the Independence Party race, 395 people asked for absentees and 242 sent them back so far.
In the Warrensburg town clerk race, two people are vying for the Republican nomination. There, too, absentees may rule the day: 235 people asked for absentees for that race and 171 had sent their ballots back.
In total, 4,753 absentees were requested for the primaries.
It means the Board of Elections will have a lot of counting to do, but it won't be by hand. The Warren County board bought an envelope-opening machine and has three ballot reading machines. The commissioners think that in two days of counting, they can get through enough of the absentee ballots to make it clear who won each race.
But they can't start counting until July 1, because of a new process started last year to weed out fraud.
By June 30, the board must upload to the state Board of Elections a list of every person who voted by absentee and affidavit. The list will be cross-checked to make sure no one voted twice.
Then, probably around 1 p.m. on July 1, boards can start counting.
That means preliminary results should be ready by the evening of July 2.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Primary in-person results
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Warren County Judge and Surrogate
|Conservative
|Gregory Canale
|Robert Smith
|Independence
|Robert Smith
|Nikki Moreschi
|Democratic
|Gregory Canale
|Nikki Moreschi
|Warrensburg town clerk
|Ilana Morgan
|Pamela Lloyd
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.