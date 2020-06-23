Primary results will only be preliminary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Polls have now closed, but so many people have voted through absentee ballot this year that the primary results tonight are unlikely to determine the winner.

As of 5:30 p.m., only 924 had voted in person in all of Warren County, which has four contested races.

For county judge, the Democrats, Conservatives and Independence Party are weighing two candidates for their nomination.

The Democrats' in-person vote will definitely be outnumbered by absentees. The county Board of Elections sent out 4,030 absentee ballots to Democrats, and had received 2,796 back after mail was delivered Tuesday.

In the Conservative Party race, 93 people asked for absentees and 64 have sent them back. That means that unless many more than 93 people vote in-person in that election, the outcome will not be known tonight in that race, either.

In the Independence Party race, 395 people asked for absentees and 242 sent them back so far.

In the Warrensburg town clerk race, two people are vying for the Republican nomination. There, too, absentees may rule the day: 235 people asked for absentees for that race and 171 had sent their ballots back.

In total, 4,753 absentees were requested for the primaries.