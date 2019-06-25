{{featured_button_text}}

Primary elections were held Tuesday across the region. 

Key races included the Warren County sheriff and Queensbury Town Board ward ballot lines that were up for grabs.

For the latest unofficial results, refresh this page and look for full stories later tonight as stories develop.

Primary election results

(i) indicates an incumbent

*indicates winner of race

County Town Race Party Name Votes
Saratoga
Corinth Town justice (Vote for 2) Republican Peter Gunning xxx
Lane Schermerhorn (i) xxx
Michael Woodcock (i) xxx
Hamilton
Countywide District attorney (Vote for 1) Republican Dana Beyer xxx
Christopher Shambo xxx
Countywide Courty judge (Vote for 1) Republican Tatiana Coffinger xxx
James Hyde xxx
Marsha King Purdue xxx
Conservative Tatiana Coffinger xxx
James Hyde xxx
Marsha King Purdue xxx
Independence James Hyde xxx
Marsha King Purdue xxx
Warren
Countywide Sheriff (Vote for 1) Republican Jim LaFarr 1,127 (10 of 23)
Shawn Lamouree 585
Bolton Supervisor (Vote for 1) Republican Ronald Conover (i) xxx
Alexander Gabriels xxx
Horicon Town Board (Vote for 2) Republican Peter Palmer Sr. xxx
Sylvia Smith (i) xxx
William Siegle xxx
Johnsburg Highway superintendent (Vote for 1) Republican Fred Comstock xxx
Curtis Richards xxx
Town Board (Vote for 2) Republican Eugene Arsenault (i) xxx
Justin Gonyo xxx
Roger Mosher xxx
Write-in votes xxx
Lake Luzerne Town Board (Vote for 2) Republican Anthony Cirillo (i) xxx
Paul Lewandowski xxx
Mark McLain (i) xxx
Town justice (Vote for 2) Republican Fred Gilles Jr. xxx
Bruce Hayes (i) xxx
Eugene Kules (i) xxx
Queensbury Town Board - Ward 1 (Vote for 1) Republican Anthony Metivier (i) 276 (2 of 3)
Paul Ryan Jr. 155
Town Board - Ward 4 (Vote for 1) Independence Jennifer Switzer (i) 2
Travis Whitehead* 18
Washington
Kingsbury Town Council (Vote for 2) Republican Richard Doyle (i) xxx
Jane Havens xxx
Les Macura xxx
* = winner
(i) = incumbent

