Primary elections were held Tuesday across the region.
Key races included the Warren County sheriff and Queensbury Town Board ward ballot lines that were up for grabs.
For the latest unofficial results, refresh this page and look for full stories later tonight as stories develop.
Primary election results
|County
|Town
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Saratoga
|Corinth
|Town justice (Vote for 2)
|Republican
|Peter Gunning
|xxx
|Lane Schermerhorn (i)
|xxx
|Michael Woodcock (i)
|xxx
|Hamilton
|Countywide
|District attorney (Vote for 1)
|Republican
|Dana Beyer
|xxx
|Christopher Shambo
|xxx
|Countywide
|Courty judge (Vote for 1)
|Republican
|Tatiana Coffinger
|xxx
|James Hyde
|xxx
|Marsha King Purdue
|xxx
|Conservative
|Tatiana Coffinger
|xxx
|James Hyde
|xxx
|Marsha King Purdue
|xxx
|Independence
|James Hyde
|xxx
|Marsha King Purdue
|xxx
|Warren
|Countywide
|Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Republican
|Jim LaFarr
|1,127 (10 of 23)
|Shawn Lamouree
|585
|Bolton
|Supervisor (Vote for 1)
|Republican
|Ronald Conover (i)
|xxx
|Alexander Gabriels
|xxx
|Horicon
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Republican
|Peter Palmer Sr.
|xxx
|Sylvia Smith (i)
|xxx
|William Siegle
|xxx
|Johnsburg
|Highway superintendent (Vote for 1)
|Republican
|Fred Comstock
|xxx
|Curtis Richards
|xxx
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Republican
|Eugene Arsenault (i)
|xxx
|Justin Gonyo
|xxx
|Roger Mosher
|xxx
|Write-in votes
|xxx
|Lake Luzerne
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Republican
|Anthony Cirillo (i)
|xxx
|Paul Lewandowski
|xxx
|Mark McLain (i)
|xxx
|Town justice (Vote for 2)
|Republican
|Fred Gilles Jr.
|xxx
|Bruce Hayes (i)
|xxx
|Eugene Kules (i)
|xxx
|Queensbury
|Town Board - Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Republican
|Anthony Metivier (i)
|276 (2 of 3)
|Paul Ryan Jr.
|155
|Town Board - Ward 4 (Vote for 1)
|Independence
|Jennifer Switzer (i)
|2
|Travis Whitehead*
|18
|Washington
|Kingsbury
|Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Republican
|Richard Doyle (i)
|xxx
|Jane Havens
|xxx
|Les Macura
|xxx
|* = winner
|(i) = incumbent
