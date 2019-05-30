{{featured_button_text}}

The Post-Star recently mailed questionnaires to candidates running in the June 25 primary election.

Questionnaires were mailed to more than 30 candidates using addresses supplied by county boards of elections. Those questionnaires are now due to be returned.

Candidates’ responses will be published in The Post-Star and on poststar.com in the days leading up to the election.

Candidates in The Post-Star’s readership area who did not receive a questionnaire should contact City Editor Bob Condon at 518-742-3250 or at condon@poststar.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments