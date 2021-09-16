Prickers provide a premise for Argule party

ARGYLE — For the first time this century, the town will hold a Thistle Day celebration Saturday.

Thistle Day was a Scottish celebration that originated with a folk tale about a Roman army advancing on some sleeping Scots in the dark of night.

Between the armies lay a field of thistles, and as the Romans began to step on the prickly purple plants, they began to cry out, awakening the Scots and allowing them to vanquish the invaders.

The town held two previous Thistle Day celebrations, both in early summer in the early 1900s.

The town was unable to hold its annual Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades and celebrations due to the pandemic.

Town leaders felt the need for some sort of event to commemorate the community getting through the difficulties of the past 18 months.

“It’s been kind of a tough year and a half for people with COVID, everybody being essentially sequestered,” Supervisor Bob Henke said, adding, “people just sort of needed something to shake it off a little bit.”