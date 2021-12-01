Price Rite in Queensbury to close by Dec. 30

QUEENSBURY — The Price Rite Marketplace at 751 Glen St. will close its doors by Dec. 30, according to a statement from the discount grocery store chain.

The store has been at the Queensbury location for 19 years.

News of the closure comes just over two years since an Aldi discount grocery store relocated a few hundred feet away in the same plaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, Price Rite officials said the chain is sharing information with employees regarding potential employment opportunities at other Price Rite Marketplace stores in the region.

“Price Rite appreciates the loyalty of its customers who have supported the store through the years and dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve the community,” officials said in the statement.

