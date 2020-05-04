Price Chopper, Tops announce limits on meat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tops and Price Chopper are putting limits on how much meat a customer can buy in the wake of reported meat shortages.

Outbreaks of the coronavirus at some meat processing plants have led to temporary closures. That situation has reduced the national supply of some beef and pork products, which in turn has increased the demand for poultry.

Due to high demand, Tops said it became necessary to temporarily place a limit that people can only buy two packages of the several meat items at a time. They are fresh and ground beef, fresh pork (including marinated pork), and fresh chicken.

It’s not clear how long these restrictions will be in place, but they began on Saturday.

Price Chopper expects to see shortages of certain cuts of beef, pork and poultry over the next two to three weeks, resulting in temporary price increases.

Customers will be limited to purchase one item of all ground beef and ground turkey; all chicken breast, drumsticks, and thighs and whole chicken; and all boneless or bone-in pork chops.

Hannaford hasn’t announced any restrictions on purchases of meat products.

