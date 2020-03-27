Price Chopper, Market 32 adds more safety measures

Price Chopper and Market 32 have implemented additional safety measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The stores are alternating open registers whenever possible and added signs to remind people about social distancing, according to spokeswoman Mona Golub.

“We are using floor markers now to space out lines and we have begun installing Plexiglas shields at the register that would separate the space between customers and teammates,” she said.

The changes have been well received, she added.

Employees at the stores already have been wiping down high-contact surfaces during the day, including the check-writing stands, door handles, service case windows and lottery ticket machines, according to Golub.

In addition, stores have been closing early so outside cleaning crews can come in at night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0