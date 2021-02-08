Price Chopper/Market 32 merges with Tops Markets

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets announced on Monday that they are merging.
The merger will double the two grocery store chains' collective footprint in the Northeast.
Scott Grimmett, president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will serve on the board of directors for the new parent company and oversee operations of the nearly 300 Price Chopper, Market 32, Market Bistro and Tops Markets, according to a news release.
Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci will serve on the board of directors of the new company and as a consultant to assist in the transition, according to a news release.
Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and store operations, will lead the Price Chopper/Market 32 business.
John Persons, Tops Markets president and chief operating officer, will lead the Tops Markets business.
Tops Markets, with 167 stores, has locations locally in Corinth, Warrensburg, Bolton, Chestertown, North Creek, Schroon Lake and Hoosick Falls.
The new parent company will be headquartered in Schenectady. The Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets businesses will retain main offices in Schenectady and Williamsville and will continue to be managed locally by their respective leaders.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett said in a news release. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience.”
Curci said Tops Markets looked forward to becoming a stronger competitor with more scale.
“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” Curci said in a news release.
Tops Markets had announced in February 2018 it was filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and had closed some stores.
The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Chandler Atkins, a business professor at SUNY Adirondack, said he believes the merger will be good for consumers. It gives both chains a larger footprint and the combined entity will employ about 38,000 people.
“I think it would give Price Chopper a bigger position to buy produce and products at better pricing with more stores under their belt,” he said.
Atkins said that Tops Markets are in locations that are currently not served by Price Chopper or Market 32. Atkins, who owns a resort in Lake Luzerne, said tourists frequently have to travel a great distance because they cannot find what they are looking for at Tops Markets.
Price Chopper has a great reputation, he said.
“I think it will upgrade some of the remote communities by having a Price Chopper/Market 32,” he said.
Atkins said he was unaware of the financial struggles of Tops Markets, but he believes increasing job security for the Tops Markets employees is another benefit.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.