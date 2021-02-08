Price Chopper/Market 32 merges with Tops Markets

“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett said in a news release. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience.”

Curci said Tops Markets looked forward to becoming a stronger competitor with more scale.

“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” Curci said in a news release.

Tops Markets had announced in February 2018 it was filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and had closed some stores.

The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Chandler Atkins, a business professor at SUNY Adirondack, said he believes the merger will be good for consumers. It gives both chains a larger footprint and the combined entity will employ about 38,000 people.