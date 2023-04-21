Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall from Dakota Style Foods on 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists.

The product has a UPC code of 41735 05739. The manufacturer is recalling this product due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging. For those who do not have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity, there is no health risk, according to a news release.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, please contact dakotastyle.com or call 800-446-2779, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.