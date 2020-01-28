Prevention Council begins teaching drug facts through escape room games

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — As tobacco roars back into the school population through vaping, The Prevention Council is trying to get kids to listen to the truth.

One of the council's latest methods is to run escape room events related to drug addiction.

Recently, a South Glens Falls high school health class played an escape room scenario called "Do It For Your Lungs."

As the students solved clues, they learned about the dangers of vaping.

“But it’s fun,” said program coordinator Alexandra Barr. “The cash register has a lock. There’s a clue to figure out how to open the register. And inside is another clue. So you’re learning, but having fun.”

One of the main messages for vaping is that it’s still nicotine — which is highly addictive. It’s also bad for your lungs.

The Prevention Council is also trying to expand students’ view of drugs beyond the dichotomy of “drugs are bad” or “drugs are cool.”

That doesn’t leave students with anywhere to go if they become addicted and want to stop. It also doesn’t help students welcome a new peer who is in recovery.