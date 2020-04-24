Presidential primary may be done by absentee ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Absentee voting is coming for the presidential primary, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Friday’s press conference.

He directed all Boards of Election to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. Any voter who fills out the application will receive a ballot by mail.

The presidential primary was supposed to be on April 28. It was moved to June 23, but the pandemic may still be raging then.

“It makes no sense to me to tell people you have to risk your life to vote,” Cuomo said.

So Cuomo said people should be able to vote by absentee ballot instead. Normally, absentee ballots are reserved for those who physically can’t get to the polls on election day.

This election is only for registered Democrats. There is no presidential primary for Republicans this year.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.