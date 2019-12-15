Presentation set on hiker impact

KEENE VALLEY — A presentation on the impacts of High Peaks hiker tourism is coming to the Nature Conservancy on Wednesday.

Students in Clarkson University’s Adirondack Semester, working in partnership with the Adirondack Council, an Elizabethtown-based green group, have been conducting research on progressive land stewardship practices to support the Adirondack Park’s recreational opportunities with an eye toward the importance of maintaining the region’s ecological integrity and wild character.

Their research provides additional analysis designed to inform decision-makers on policy options for improving the management of High Peaks hiker tourism. The research focuses on “improved definitions of overuse, comparative analyses from other areas, ethnographic hiker profiles, and arcGIS analysis of physical trail conditions,” according to a press release from Clarkson Univerity.

A presentation on the students’ research is set for Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Nature Conservancy, 8 Nature Way, Keene Valley.

