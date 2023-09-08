A Glens Falls parent is taking legal action against the Glens Falls City School District claiming age discrimination after she asked the district to supply her 4-year-old twins with first grade textbooks for the upcoming school year. The district has responded to the parent saying that they will not provide her with the materials since the compulsory education age range is 6 to 16 years old.

Kimberly Yona Butler sent copies of her correspondence with the district during the month of August to The Post-Star that requested two textbooks and the teacher’s manual as she homeschools her kids. She filed a grievance with the New York Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Butler is pursuing the Office of Civil Rights’ Age Discrimination Act of 1975, which prohibits discrimination based on age in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, in schools and colleges that receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Education.

Big Cross Principal Paul Morcone responded to the first letter on Thursday, Aug. 17 saying the commissioner’s regulation for homeschool instruction requires kids who turn 6 before Dec. 1 receive instruction from the district from the start of the school year in September.

“With that said, you are not required to submit paperwork for your twins until they turn 6 on or before December 1. You can certainly educate your children at home, but the school district does not need any information for reporting purposes until you officially begin the homeschool process when the twins are compulsory age,” Morcone said in an email to Butler.

Butler contacted the New York State Education Department and the district with a letter on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 1, asking for the textbooks again. Superintendent Krislynn Dengler responded in a letter dated Aug. 31 reiterating Morcone’s information.

“Your children are not compulsory school age (6 to 16 years of age). Therefore, you are not required to file an Individual Home Instruction Plan with the district,” Dengler said. “If you chose to homeschool in the future, you may request materials from the district, but the district is under no legal obligation to lend materials to home school families.”