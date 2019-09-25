GLENS FALLS — Work on The Market on South Street started this week, with a crew arriving on site and erecting fencing around the buildings to be demolished.
The former Juicin’ Jar at 49 South St., the former OTB building at 51-57 South St. and the former Daily Double at 59-63 South St. will be razed by Cristo Demolition Inc. In its place, the city will construct a 10,000-square-foot one-story glass-and-brick building that will be used for the year-round farmers market, concerts and other community events.
The cost of the project is about $2.5 million to $3 million and is funded through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
The process has taken longer than expected as the buildings contain asbestos.
“We've run into some problems with the state as far as hitting some requirements we have to do,” said Mayor Dan Hall. “It should be coming down in the next couple of weeks. It’s all administrative.”
Because public money is used, the state requires a lot of environmental and historic documentation of each building.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said the asbestos work should take about two to three weeks in advance of any demolition.
Asbestos removal will also take place at the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St., which is not going to be demolished. This building and the former incubator building on Elm Street will be sold to private developers, renovated and integrated into the overall site development.
In addition, a dilapidated house at 17 School St. is going to have asbestos removed, then be taken down, and that property will be converted into a pocket park.
