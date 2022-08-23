 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

Prediction: You will have fun at the fair

  • 0
Photo 1

The Living Zultar talks to a boy about his wish Tuesday at the Washington County Fair.

EASTON — What is your wish?

That’s the question the Living Zultar was asking visitors Tuesday at the Washington County Fair. Sitting in a fortune teller’s booth outside the fair’s entertainment tent, clad in a gold turban and purple vest with suns and moons, Zultar gave kids and adults wise words about what they wanted — and what’s most important in life.

“If you want something, work for it,” Zultar told a boy who wished for a bicycle. “You’ll appreciate it so much more.”

Another boy wanted a trip to Disney World. “Why? What’s so great about a mouse?” Zultar shot back, drawing chuckles from the adults. “Have patience. It will come at the right time.”

A woman was starting a new job and wanted a good start to her year. “You will have a wonderful year!” Zultar assured her. “You will have some troublesome moments, but that’s all they will be.”

People are also reading…

Several youngsters wanted electronics. “Leave your games alone,” Zultar said. “Get your activity outside. Do things that are healthy for your life. You can have all the fun in the world.”

A small boy asked for one of the coins on the front of Zultar’s booth. Zultar snatched one and made it disappear, then reappear. “Do all the things asked of you by your family. Be good to the people around you and you’ll have a good life,” Zultar said as he handed the boy the coin.

photo 2

Casey Olszewski, a staffer at Niagara Down Under, holds Bingo, a 6-month-old baby kangaroo, Tuesday at the Washington County Fair.

A man wanted Donald Trump arrested. “Why?” Zultar asked. “What did he do that’s bad to you? Don’t be so quick to judge. Instead of wishing bad for this man, wish good for this country overall so we can all have peace.”

A sign on the front of the booth told visitors to press a button to animate Zultar, then make their wish. Some people weren’t too sure whether Zultar was a real person or an automaton, and little kids were wary. Some children dared each other to be the first up.

“Mommy, you push the button,” one little girl said.

But the brave ones sometimes got just what they wished for. A girl who wished for a unicorn got exactly that — a toy that Zultar gave her. Rides at the carnival? “You’re in the right place for that,” Zultar said. “Be patient. All good things will come to you this week.”

Zultar is also known as Robert Nash, a Buffalo resident spending his first week at the Washington County Fair. A scenic designer, actor, comedian, costumer and magician, among other skills, Nash also is a Robert De Niro celebrity impersonator who has done his impression in Las Vegas (where he used to live), on TV, and at fairs.

Inspired by the Zoltar in the movie “Big,” Nash built his first Zultar booth for a Halloween party 12 years ago. The act proved so popular that he entered it in contests and was asked to perform at corporate events. To avoid conflicts with Zoltar’s originators, Nash made small changes to his character’s name, face, costume and makeup. The booth started to feel too confining so he set it aside for a few years, but when the De Niro impersonation waned, he revived Zultar.

“It caught,” Nash said. “It’s great for every age. Zultar is fun. He has a good message. And there’s a mystery — is it real or not?”

Photo 3

Monarch butterfly caterpillars hang in a screen box below a newly-hatched butterfly at the FFA Farmland at the Washington County Fair on Tuesday. 

Nash has brought Zultar to many fairs, including the Big E in Springfield, Mass. “The ability to do it is super,” Nash said. “It’s been a blessing. I love to see people laugh and walk away with a good feeling. I like to spend time with people. I’ve had people leave with tears of joy.”

Some people are worried about loved ones. “I console people and tell them not to worry,” he said. “That’s what they need to hear.” Many people wish for money, “but money comes and goes. I make it disappear. Wish for happiness.”

He hears some wishes so many times — little girls for unicorns, little boys for dinosaurs — that he keeps a stash of toy versions to give out. “They’re in awe,” Nash said. “They got something to wish for right away.”

Nash’s message is “basically the same with every person — be happy, be kind, share with others, try to make the world a better place.”

The Living Zultar’s daily performances are at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Photo 4

Cousins Kassidy Hitt and Alexis Austin groom Carter Austin's red and white Holstein heifer before Tuesday's cow judging at the Washington County Fair. Brother and sister Carter and Alexis are from Lincoln Hill Farm, White Creek.

Fair Notebook

  • Looking for something a little more exotic than cows at the Washington County Fair? Niagara Down Under has kangaroos, wallabies (a kangaroo cousin), Patagonian cavies (a guinea pig cousin), parrots, a three-banded armadillo, tortoises and other animals you won’t find elsewhere in Washington County. Laura Kagels, Niagara Down Under’s founder, got to hold a baby kangaroo (called a joey) a few years ago “and realized everyone needed to do this,” said Ben Reynolds, a staff member at the attraction. Among the 10 red kangaroos at the fair is a 6-month-old joey named Bingo. Bingo comes in a cloth pouch and will blissfully settle into someone’s arms, his big dark-brown eyes half-closed. “He loves to be held,” said Casey Olszewski, who was supervising Bingo. “It feels like his mom’s pouch.” A delicate 10-month-old kangaroo, a little past the pouch stage, hopped nearby. There’s a $10 fee to enter the Niagara Down Under enclosure, but once inside, “people can sit down and hang out,” Reynolds said. “It’s not timed.” Most of the animals can be petted. “The kids love the tortoises,” Reynolds said. “This is such a cool thing!” said Scott Cutting, visiting from Schuylerville. “I never in my life thought I’ve have a chance to pet a kangaroo!”
  • There are butterflies in one corner of the FFA Farmland petting zoo: monarch butterflies, from eggs to newly hatched adults. Mesh bags hold milkweed leaves and stems with various stages of white, yellow and black-striped caterpillars. Pale green chrysalises are clipped to strings in a screened box, waiting for the developing butterfly within to emerge. Visitors coming in to see the calves, goat kids, piglets, and baby chicks stop to look at the mesh bags and are fascinated by the rows of chrysalises, some with the butterfly inside already visible. The caterpillars and chrysalises were collected by Cynthia Austin, a Cambridge resident who educates people about butterflies and pollinators, said Carlyn Miller, an agriculture tech teacher at Schuylerville High School. “FFA Farmland is a great place to play but it’s also about agricultural education,” Miller said. “The eastern monarch population was declared endangered this summer. There’s a growing conversation about the role of pollinators in agriculture.” Posters around the butterflies explain the monarch’s life cycle, its annual migration to Mexico, and the importance of protecting milkweed stands, the caterpillars’ only food.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News