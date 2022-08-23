Prediction: You will have fun at the fair

EASTON — What is your wish?

That’s the question the Living Zultar was asking visitors Tuesday at the Washington County Fair. Sitting in a fortune teller’s booth outside the fair’s entertainment tent, clad in a gold turban and purple vest with suns and moons, Zultar gave kids and adults wise words about what they wanted — and what’s most important in life.

“If you want something, work for it,” Zultar told a boy who wished for a bicycle. “You’ll appreciate it so much more.”

Another boy wanted a trip to Disney World. “Why? What’s so great about a mouse?” Zultar shot back, drawing chuckles from the adults. “Have patience. It will come at the right time.”

A woman was starting a new job and wanted a good start to her year. “You will have a wonderful year!” Zultar assured her. “You will have some troublesome moments, but that’s all they will be.”

Several youngsters wanted electronics. “Leave your games alone,” Zultar said. “Get your activity outside. Do things that are healthy for your life. You can have all the fun in the world.”

A small boy asked for one of the coins on the front of Zultar’s booth. Zultar snatched one and made it disappear, then reappear. “Do all the things asked of you by your family. Be good to the people around you and you’ll have a good life,” Zultar said as he handed the boy the coin.

A man wanted Donald Trump arrested. “Why?” Zultar asked. “What did he do that’s bad to you? Don’t be so quick to judge. Instead of wishing bad for this man, wish good for this country overall so we can all have peace.”

A sign on the front of the booth told visitors to press a button to animate Zultar, then make their wish. Some people weren’t too sure whether Zultar was a real person or an automaton, and little kids were wary. Some children dared each other to be the first up.

“Mommy, you push the button,” one little girl said.

But the brave ones sometimes got just what they wished for. A girl who wished for a unicorn got exactly that — a toy that Zultar gave her. Rides at the carnival? “You’re in the right place for that,” Zultar said. “Be patient. All good things will come to you this week.”

Zultar is also known as Robert Nash, a Buffalo resident spending his first week at the Washington County Fair. A scenic designer, actor, comedian, costumer and magician, among other skills, Nash also is a Robert De Niro celebrity impersonator who has done his impression in Las Vegas (where he used to live), on TV, and at fairs.

Inspired by the Zoltar in the movie “Big,” Nash built his first Zultar booth for a Halloween party 12 years ago. The act proved so popular that he entered it in contests and was asked to perform at corporate events. To avoid conflicts with Zoltar’s originators, Nash made small changes to his character’s name, face, costume and makeup. The booth started to feel too confining so he set it aside for a few years, but when the De Niro impersonation waned, he revived Zultar.

“It caught,” Nash said. “It’s great for every age. Zultar is fun. He has a good message. And there’s a mystery — is it real or not?”

Nash has brought Zultar to many fairs, including the Big E in Springfield, Mass. “The ability to do it is super,” Nash said. “It’s been a blessing. I love to see people laugh and walk away with a good feeling. I like to spend time with people. I’ve had people leave with tears of joy.”

Some people are worried about loved ones. “I console people and tell them not to worry,” he said. “That’s what they need to hear.” Many people wish for money, “but money comes and goes. I make it disappear. Wish for happiness.”

He hears some wishes so many times — little girls for unicorns, little boys for dinosaurs — that he keeps a stash of toy versions to give out. “They’re in awe,” Nash said. “They got something to wish for right away.”

Nash’s message is “basically the same with every person — be happy, be kind, share with others, try to make the world a better place.”

The Living Zultar’s daily performances are at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.