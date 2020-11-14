Predatory beetle unleashed to fight invasive insect in Lake George basin

Since being discovered in Lake George, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has been quick to deploy surveillance teams to identify infestations and deploy crews to spray a regiment of pesticides that will kill the woolly adelgid and preserve the damaged trees.

Infected trees have so far been discovered in a 250-acre swath of land between Fort Ann and Dresden on the eastern side of the lake.

Most recently, a small infestation of woolly adelgid was discovered in the Pilot Knob area, according to the DEC.

“So far, that infestation looks small. Surveys to further determine the size of the hemlock woolly adelgid infestation near Pilot Knot will be scheduled for this winter and spring,” the DEC said in statement.

Whitmore said the fight against hemlock woolly adelgid is far from over, even with biological controls in place.

Surveying will continue to identify more infected trees and the DEC will continue to deploy resources and monitor the progress in the years ahead, he said.

“This is a collaborative effort,” Whitmore said.

To learn more about hemlock woolly adelgid, you can visit the New York State Hemlock Initiative’s website at: nyshemlockinitiative.info.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

