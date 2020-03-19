Practicing safety and preparing for a coronavirus surge

Acquiring enough of the machines has been a major focus for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has asked the federal government for help. He has estimated that statewide there are only about 10% as many ventilators as would be needed if everyone gets sick at once. That’s one reason why people have been asked to stay home. If they do not spread the virus, it will progress more slowly and not overwhelm hospital resources.

In addition to ventilators, Glens Falls Hospital currently has seven negative pressure rooms. Those rooms are used to isolate contagious patients. It has the capacity to create additional negative pressure rooms if needed.

While it is using some of those rooms now, the hospital did not have any patients with the virus as of Wednesday night.

“At the time of this writing there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital,” spokesman Ray Agnew said in an email. “At the time of this writing, nine admitted patients were being investigated for the possibility of COVID-19.”

Those patients are all being cared for with the same precautions as a patient who has the virus.

So far, none of the “suspected” patients admitted to the hospital has tested positive.