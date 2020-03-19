Practicing safety and preparing for a coronavirus surge

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital, the VA and medical offices have gotten numerous chances this week to test their systems for evaluating patients, protecting medical providers and disinfecting rooms. They have all dealt with patients with “suspected” coronavirus infections — all of which have so far proven to be false alarms.
Practicing safety under those forgiving circumstances could prove invaluable in coming days.
Glens Falls Hospital is getting ready for a possible surge in patients, with nine patients who might have the new coronavirus.
The Veterans Affairs clinic in Glens Falls also got a scare Thursday morning when a person with virus symptoms came into the office, rather than calling first and being seen outside.
The patient is an "unconfirmed" case, according to the VA. The patient has been tested but the test results may not come back until Friday.
Medical offices ask all patients to call ahead if they have symptoms that include a fever, dry cough or trouble breathing. Medical providers can examine and treat the patient in a parking lot, for example, to avoid spreading the virus.
Generally, an exam room must be so thoroughly cleaned that it can take an hour to remove any possibility of the virus.
But doctors have ordered tests for many people on the grounds that they had the symptoms (which can also describe the flu, a cold or other viruses).
To reduce emergency department visits, the hospital opened three outdoor testing sites. That worked: Emergency department visits have fallen sharply and 457 people have been tested in less than three days.
Warren County still has only one person who tested positive. But the false alarms have allowed everyone to test their systems for evaluating patients, protecting medical providers and disinfecting rooms.
The hospital is also deferring all surgeries that can be safely postponed, which has opened up beds for use in a possible surge.
To reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, all of the hospital’s primary care clinics and medical centers are now able to offer telehealth, in which patients use a phone or video-conferencing to meet with a doctor. Many ailments can be diagnosed in that way, with the medical provider sending a prescription to the patient’s nearest pharmacy without anyone meeting in person.
The hospital has also taken stock of its ventilators and is preparing to acquire more if needed. The hospital has 30 — far more than a typical rural hospital. Some hospitals in upstate New York have reported having only two. The hospital is also able to get more ventilators from training sites, it reported.
Ventilators are used to keep a patient breathing by forcing oxygen into their lungs. A percentage of people who contract the new coronavirus — including younger, healthy people — will need a ventilator for a couple of weeks before recovering. But without a ventilator, they could die.
Acquiring enough of the machines has been a major focus for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has asked the federal government for help. He has estimated that statewide there are only about 10% as many ventilators as would be needed if everyone gets sick at once. That’s one reason why people have been asked to stay home. If they do not spread the virus, it will progress more slowly and not overwhelm hospital resources.
In addition to ventilators, Glens Falls Hospital currently has seven negative pressure rooms. Those rooms are used to isolate contagious patients. It has the capacity to create additional negative pressure rooms if needed.
While it is using some of those rooms now, the hospital did not have any patients with the virus as of Wednesday night.
“At the time of this writing there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital,” spokesman Ray Agnew said in an email. “At the time of this writing, nine admitted patients were being investigated for the possibility of COVID-19.”
Those patients are all being cared for with the same precautions as a patient who has the virus.
So far, none of the “suspected” patients admitted to the hospital has tested positive.
Hospital officials are working hard to keep employees from getting the virus, while also conserving protective gear. While the state said last week that masks must not be conserved after being used with a patient who has the virus, the Centers for Disease Control have been more pragmatic. Recently, they advised using a scarf, if nothing else is available.
The hospital is training staff to “doff” masks and gowns for reuse, while also looking for “alternate suppliers” for more equipment.
“We routinely test our staff on the use of personal protective equipment and recently have stepped this up to ensure they appropriately use their protection,” Agnew said, adding that trainers are making rounds on every shift to teach employees.
“Strict adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene practices and active monitoring of staff for symptoms is also in place,” Agnew said.
But he added that “it is inevitable” that a health worker will contract the virus. When that happens, the worker will be placed in quarantine and those who were within contact of that person will monitor themselves twice a day for fever, cough and shortness of breath.
He noted that hospital workers are just as careful when treating a patient who has the flu.
“We are very familiar with this approach to the care of contagious patients,” he said. “It is our job — and our responsibility — to care for our patients regardless of their needs and to do so thoroughly and compassionately, and to ensure that our staff is protected to treat any condition.”
Essex, Warren and Washington still have only one positive case. The number of cases in Saratoga County was 21 as of Thursday afternoon and is growing rapidly as the virus spreads through the community. A large cluster is in Clifton Park.
