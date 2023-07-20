Third place winners in the Powerball lottery receive "only" $50,000, a contest that produced a $1.08 billion winner in Los Angeles after last night's drawing.

However the New York Lottery today announced 17 third-prize-winning tickets with four of those in the Capital Region or North Country.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.