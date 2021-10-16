 Skip to main content
Powerball third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 sold in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A third-prize ticket worth $50,000 for the Oct. 13 Powerball drawing was purchased in Queensbury, New York Lottery officials have announced.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball number.

The ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms store at on Route 9 in Queensbury. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 23-29-47-59-60 and the Powerball was 15. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

