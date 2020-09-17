 Skip to main content
Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold at Minogue's in Malta
MALTA — One person woke up a multi-millionaire on Thursday after winning the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket is worth $94.8 million and was purchased at Minogue's Beverage located at 2421 Route 9. 

The winning numbers drawn were 10-17-31-51-53, Powerball: 1 and the Powerplay: x2.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

The winner of the jackpot has not been identified by the New York Lottery. 

