Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold at Minogue's in Malta

MALTA — One person woke up a multi-millionaire on Thursday after winning the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
The winning ticket is worth $94.8 million and was purchased at Minogue's Beverage located at 2421 Route 9.
The winning numbers drawn were 10-17-31-51-53, Powerball: 1 and the Powerplay: x2.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.
The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.
The winner of the jackpot has not been identified by the New York Lottery.
