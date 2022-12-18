Power restored to most National Grid customers

Electricity had been restored to all but 45 homes in Warren County as of Sunday evening.

More than 3,200 National Grid line workers spent time in Warren, Essex and Hamilton counties and elsewhere in the state to restore power to homes and businesses in recent days following a storm that delivered heavy, wet snow in higher elevations.

In the three counties, 1,878 customers were still without power Sunday afternoon, but electricity had been fully restored in Essex and Hamilton counties by Sunday night.

The outages were the result of a winter storm that dropped inches to feet of snow across the Adirondacks.

Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman said the county was working on emergency plans well in advance of the storm’s arrival.

“There were numerous conference calls about this storm days in advance involving state, county and town officials along with National Grid as the forecast took shape for a big snowstorm in parts of the region. Parts of northern and western Warren County got more than 2 feet; Stony Creek got 28 inches,” he said.

Fire departments in Chestertown in Warren County and Schroon Lake in Essex County, as well as a fire department in Franklin County, on Sunday distributed dry ice and bottled water provided by National Grid.

“Dry ice is distributed as a temporary refrigerant when there are power outages any time of year. This is the second time in 2022 that National Grid has done a distribution like this in Warren County. The other was following a snowstorm last April,” Lehman said.

Lehman expressed gratitude for the line workers, local departments of public works and first responders for their hard work to clean up the accumulated snow.

“We appreciate the efforts by our DPW workers, first responders and utility crews to deal with this storm as quickly as possible. One of the hindrances to power restoration after this storm is that many power lines are located along private seasonal roads that aren’t normally plowed in the winter,” he said.

“To access lines in these areas, roads had to be cleared of large amounts of snow and downed branches first,” he said.

For National Grid, the hardest hit areas were the Adirondacks and northern tier of New York, with infrastructure in Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties all sustaining damage.