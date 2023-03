Washington County officials reported late Thursday evening that power has been restored to all communities after three days of winter weather-related issues.

The storm that came in Monday night knocked out power to many areas of the county.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, there were no outages for customers of both National Grid and NYSEG in the county, according to a news release.

If their power is out, people are asked to contact National Grid at 800-867-5222 or NYSEG at 800-572-1131.